Montana State women run past ailing rival Montana, advance at Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho — Montana State's matchup against rival Montana in the second round of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament Sunday wasn't over before it started, but the second-seeded Bobcats had an even clearer advantage than before.

No. 8 seed Montana was still ailing from the illness that's been circulating through the team — point guard and top scorer Mack Konig was unable to play this time — and the Bobcats took full advantage, running past the Lady Griz 78-57 at Idaho Central Arena to advance to the tournament semifinals.

It's hard enough contending with MSU's pressure defense and run-and-gun tempo when you have a full complement of players. And the Bobcats, who whipped Montana twice in the regular season by an average of 27.5 points, weren't slowed in this matchup as UM starters Avery Waddington, Jocelyn Land and others were clearly not 100%.

The Bobcats got contributions up and down their lineup, with four players reaching double-digit point totals and nine finding the scoring column altogether. Big Sky MVP Taylee Chirrick filled the entire stat sheet with 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Addison Harris added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Teagan Erickson chipped in 12 points, Ella Johnson delivered 10, and Brook Fatupaito and Brianne Bailey added nine apiece.

Erickson had 10 points in seven minutes in the first half while Fatupaito scored all of her nine in the same amount of court time. Erickson and Fatupaito shot a combined 8 for 8 in the first half.

True to form, MSU also forced 15 opening-half turnovers (26 total), including those four steals from Chirrick — also the league's defensive player of the year — that gave her the single-season team record for swipes.

Konig missed the game outright for the Lady Griz, and Waddington, the team's No. 2 scorer and leading roubounder who missed Saturday's first-round win over Northern Arizona — didn't make it very long through the first half and played just six minutes. Land was also under the weather, and coach Nate Harris was below par himself.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Montana State's Brooke Fatupaito drives during a second-round game against Montana at the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

Rae Ehrman hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pace the Lady Griz. Draya Wacker added 15 points with three 3s of her own.

It was the 19th all-time postseason meeting between the Bobcats and Lady Griz, and was a rematch of last year's Big Sky championship game in which Marah Dykstra made a buzzer beater to send MSU to the NCAA tournament.

The Bobcats (24-6) have now won five straight in the rivalry and 18 of the past 22. They will play in the semifinal round on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Griz finished the season with a 9-22 overall record in Harris' first full season as head coach.

Big Sky women's tournament scoreboard

Saturday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 Weber State 76, No. 10 Portland State 53

Game 2: No. 8 Montana 61, No. 7 Northern Arizona 60

Sunday, March 9

Game 3: No. 1 Idaho 66, No. 9 Weber State 52

Game 4: No. 2 Montana State 78, No. 8 Montana 57

Monday, March 10

Game 5: No. 4 Idaho State vs. No. 5 Sacramento State, 12 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Northern Colorado vs. No. 6 Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Game 7: No. 1 Idaho vs. Game 5 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 8: No. 2 Montana State vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m., championship

