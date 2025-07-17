Montana State tops Big Sky Conference preseason football polls; Montana in top 3

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls have been released, with Montana State tabbed as the league favorites in both heading into the 2025 football season.

Thursday's news comes in advance of the 2025 Big Sky Kickoff Weekend, sponsored by the Northern Quest Resort & Casino and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, which is slated for July 18-21 in Spokane, Wash.

The Bobcats, who received 30 first-place votes from the media and seven from the league's head coaches, won the Big Sky title last season after a perfect 8-0 mark in conference play. Big Sky freshman of the year Adam Jones leads a Bobcat roster that looks to win its third conference title since 2022.

Montana and UC Davis round out the top three spots in both polls. In the media poll, Montana edged out the Aggies with six first-place votes to the Aggies' four to claim the two and three spots, respectively. In the coaches’ poll, UC Davis claims the two spot by a tight four-point margin over the Grizzlies.

The 2025 Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team and Most Valuable Players will be announced on Sunday, July 20, prior to Monday's media day.

Tune in on Monday at 10 a.m. MT, as the Big Sky's Meghan Robinson and Scripps Sports’ Kyle Hansen will co-host over four hours of live coverage from the Northern Quest Resort & Casino for the 2025 Big Sky Football Kickoff Weekend show. The live event, airing on ESPN+ and select Scripps digital platforms, will feature interviews with all 12 football teams, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill and special guests throughout the day.

Big Sky Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Montana State (7) - 117

2. UC Davis (1) - 100

3. Montana (2) - 96

4. Northern Arizona (1) - 94

5. Idaho - 81

6. Sacramento State (1) - 73

7. Idaho State - 56

8. Weber State - 55

9. Eastern Washington - 48

10. Portland State - 32

11. Cal Poly - 25

12. Northern Colorado - 15

*Parentheses denotes first-place vote // Coaches could not vote for their own team

Big Sky Preseason Media Poll

1. Montana State (30) - 488

2. Montana (6) - 434

3. UC Davis (4) - 399

4. Idaho (1) - 364

5. Northern Arizona - 354

6. Sacramento State (1) - 282

7. Idaho State - 247

8. Eastern Washington - 225

9. Weber State - 192

10. Portland State - 140

11. Cal Poly - 94

12. Northern Colorado - 57

*Parentheses denotes first-place vote

