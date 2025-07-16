Big Sky Kickoff begins Friday; Scripps Sports to broadcast Hall of Fame Gala, football media day

MISSOULA — The first indicator that the 2025 college football season is just around the corner begins Friday when the Big Sky Kickoff Weekend gets underway at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Wash., just outside of Spokane.

The annual event, which includes the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame Gala and the football media day, is expanding to four days this year and will host student-athletes, head coaches, administrators and media from around the conference. Scripps Sports will broadcast the Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday and the football media day on Monday.

The gala starts at 7:30 p.m. MT with the induction ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. The ceremony, which will honor 10 inductees from the 2025 class, will air on the MTN channel across Montana. Find how to watch the MTN channel.

2025 Big Sky Hall of fame Class (Alphabetical Order)

Cass Bauer-Bilodeau, Women’s Basketball, Montana State

Charles “Chip” Dunn, Football, Portland State

Tim Hauck, Football, Montana

David McNeill, Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field, Northern Arizona

Ida Nilsson, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Northern Arizona

Johanna Nilsson, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Northern Arizona

Doug Nussmeier, Football, Idaho

Dan O’Brien, Men’s Track and Field, Idaho

Naseby Rhinehart, Athletic Trainer, Montana

Arnie Sgalio, Administrator, Big Sky Conference

On Monday, Scripps Sports will broadcast more than four hours of live coverage from media day beginning at 10 a.m. MT on ESPN+ and local Scripps Sports digital platforms. The Big Sky’s Meghan Robinson and Scripps Sports’ Kyle Hansen will co-host coverage for the day, with interviews from all 12 football teams, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill and special guests throughout the day.

2025 Big Sky Football Kickoff Weekend Attendees

Cal Poly: Paul Wulff (HC), Michael Briscoe (WR), Ethan Rodriguez (DL)

Eastern Washington: Aaron Best (HC), Jared Taylor (QB), DaJean Wells (DB)

Idaho: Thomas Ford Jr. (HC), Nate Azzopardi (OL), Sam Brown (DL)

Idaho State: Cody Hawkins (HC), Stryker Rashid (OL), Nathan Reynolds (LB)

Montana: Bobby Hauck (HC), Dillon Botner (OL), Kellen Detrick (DL)

Montana State: Brent Vigen (HC), JT Reed (OL), Kenneth Eiden IV (DL)

Northern Arizona: Brian Wright (HC), Ty Pennington (QB), Fou Ho Ching (DL)

Northern Colorado: Ed Lamb (HC), Jack Ziebell (OL), Cam Chapa (DB)

Portland State: Bruce Barnum (HC), Tanner Beaman (TE), Spencer Elliott (DL)

Sacramento State: Brennan Marion (HC), Aidan Meek (OL), Xavier Williams (DL)

UC Davis: Tim Plough (HC), Samuel Gbatu, Jr. (WR), Rex Connors (DB)

Weber State: Mickey Mental (HC), Gavin Ortega (OL), Matt Herron (DL)

The weekend will also include a free youth football clinic on Saturday, annual meetings for the head coaches and athletic directors on Sunday, and the Big Sky's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Summer Meeting. This meeting includes student-athletes representing all 10 current Big Sky full member institutions, with participants sharing ideas and providing input on a variety of conference and national issues related to their student-athlete experiences. SAAC representatives will also receive media training, take part in promotional content for the conference, and volunteer for local community service initiatives.

2025 Big Sky SAAC Attendees

Rhiannon Davies, Eastern Washington, Women’s XC/T&F

Jake Schakel, Eastern Washington, Football

Naomi Alvarez, Idaho, Women’s Soccer

Holden Bea, Idaho, Football

Cam Collman, Idaho State, Women’s Basketball

Alyssa Yee, Idaho State, Softball

Abigail Case, Montana, Women’s XC/T&F

Karli Heidemann, Montana State, Women’s Volleyball

Teya Yeomans, Montana State, Women’s Volleyball

Ava Mitchell, Northern Arizona, Women’s XC/T&F

Audrey Taylor, Northern Arizona, Women’s Basketball

Brooke Holmberg, Northern Colorado, Women’s Soccer

Emma Osborne, Northern Colorado, Softball

Anna Jardin, Portland State, Softball

Tom Thake, Portland State, Men’s XC/T&F

Jamisen Rasmussen, Sacramento State, Women’s Rowing

Amanda Caswell, Weber State, Women’s Soccer

Abby Grundy, Weber State, Softball