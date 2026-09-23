MISSOULA — You couldn't ask for a better way to open up Big Sky Conference play than on Tuesday evening with a rivalry matchup, as Montana hosted Montana State.

Despite dropping the first set, the Bobcats rallied in an assertive way to beat the Grizzlies in four sets by scores of 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10.

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Montana State takes command, beats Montana in 4 to reclaim Main Line Trophy

Montana was in complete control in the opening set in front of a record crowd for a UM volleyball match at Dahlberg Arena, with the announced attendance at 3,012.

But MSU stormed back in Set 2 and never looked back behind the stellar play of senior Joelie Spelts. The middle blocker did a little bit of everything. She finished with 12 kills and eight total blocks to lead MSU.

Her dagger for the final point in the fourth set put the cherry on top for the Bobcats as they reclaimed the Main Line Trophy, the traveling rivalry trophy between the programs.

Karli Heidemann led everyone with 13 kills while Elli Tufto added 12 kills for MSU. Teagan Jaynes had 44 assists, 13 digs and a pair of serving aces to help pace the Bobcats, who improved to 8-4 overall and 1-0 in Big Sky play.

Montana (4-8, 0-1) was led Josie Blazina and Sophia Vella, who each had 10 kills. Delaney Russell added nine kills and 18 digs. Gracie Cagle had 35 assists.

