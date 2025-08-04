Montana State No. 2, Montana No. 7 in Stats Perform preseason top 25 rankings

BILLINGS — Montana State checked in at No. 2 and Montana was slotted at No. 7 in the Stats Perform 2025 preseason top 25 FCS football poll released Monday morning.

The defending Big Sky Conference champion Bobcats, who went 15-1 last season while making a run to the national title game in Frisco, Texas, received 1,335 voting points and one first-place vote.

The Grizzlies, coming off a 9-5 campaign and a playoff berth, received 1,004 voting points.

Defending national champion North Dakota State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference is in a familiar position — ranked No. 1. The Bison received 54 of 56 first-place votes and 1,398 points.

The other first-place vote went to No. 4 South Dakota of the MVFC, which advanced to the playoff semifinals in 2024.

Three Missouri Valley teams are ranked in the top five, with South Dakota State taking the No. 3 spot. Incarnate Word of the Southland Conference came in at No. 5.

Nine of the 13 FCS leagues are represented in the top 25, led by the Big Sky with six ranked teams including UC Davis at No. 8, Idaho at No. 12, Sacramento State at No. 15 and Northern Arizona at No. 19.

The MVFC, which has won the past four national championships and 12 of the past 14, placed five teams in the poll including Illinois State at No. 6 and Southern Illinois at No. 20.

The Stats Perform top 25 is voted on by FCS media representatives and will be released each Monday throughout the season.

Stats Perform Preseason Top 25

Monday, Aug. 4

1. North Dakota State, 1,398 (54 first-place votes)

2. Montana State, 1,335 (1)

3. South Dakota State, 1,266

4. South Dakota, 1227 (1)

5. Incarnate Word, 1,138

6. Illinois State, 1,015

7. Montana, 1,004

8. UC Davis, 938

9. Rhode Island, 928

10. Tarleton State, 912

11. Mercer, 824

12. Idaho, 747

13. Villanova, 737

14. Lehigh, 439

15. Sacramento State, 492

16. Abilene Christian 436

17. Jackson State, 336

18. Western Carolina, 335

19. Northern Arizona, 312

20. Southern Illinois, 310

21. Tennessee Tech, 284

22. Monmouth, 274

23. Stephen F. Austin, 183

24. Stony Brook, 181

25. Richmond, 154

Others receiving votes: Harvard, 139; Southeast Missouri, 127; Southern Utah, 123; UT Martin, 92; North Dakota, 88; Eastern Kentucky, 80; Chattanooga, 69; East Tennessee State, 68; South Carolina State, 35; New Hampshire, 22; Tennessee State, 21; Southeastern Louisiana, 19; North Carolina Central, 18; Youngstown State, 16; Duquesne, 2.

