4 Montana State Bobcats, 3 Montana Grizzlies recognized on preseason All-America team

MISSOULA — Four Montana State Bobcats and three Montana Grizzlies were named to the 2025 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

For the Bobcats, offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann and punt returner Taco Dowler earned first-team honors. The Grizzlies are represented on the first team by all-purpose athlete Michael Wortham.

Montana State running back Adam Jones and defensive lineman Paul Brott were voted to the second team, while Montana running back Eli Gillman and linebacker Peyton Wing got third-team recognition.

Fleischmann, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior tackle from Pocatello, Idaho, is coming off a 2024 season in which he earned third-team All-America and second-team All-Big Sky honors. He started all 16 games at right tackle in helping the Bobcats make a run to the FCS national championship game last season.

Dowler, a Billings West High School product entering his junior season with the Bobcats, was an All-American last season, and his 12.5 yards per punt return ranked second in the Big Sky and 11th in the FCS. For his career, Dowler — who also led MSU in receiving last year with 597 yards and 11 touchdowns — has a program-record 1,068 punt return yards.

Wortham, a senior transfer from Eastern Washington where he was a 2024 All-American and a two-time All-Big Sky pick, averaged 134.6 yards of total offense per game to rank 11th in the FCS while slotting in at quarterback and receiver for the Eagles last season. He also led the Big Sky and set a program record with 1,093 kickoff return yards.

Jones, the 2024 Big Sky freshman of the year, set Bobcat freshman records with 1,172 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season. The Missoula Sentinel High School alum was an FCS freshman All-American and honorable mention All-Big Sky choice.

Brott, another former Billings West standout, was a second-team All-Big Sky selection last season after totaling 49 tackles, including six for loss. Now a senior, Brott will wear Montana State's legacy No. 41 jersey this season.

Gillman, the 2023 Jerry Rice Award winner for FCS freshman of the year who is now a junior, currently ranks No. 7 in UM history with 2,137 career rushing yards, No. 5 with 28 rushing touchdowns and No. 7 with 30 total touchdowns. He averaged 78.9 yards per game and totaled 1,104 total yards last season as a sophomore.

Wing, a Portland State transfer, was second-team all-conference in 2024 with a team-high 93 tackles and 7.5 TFLs. His 8.5 average tackles per game was the fourth-most in the league. He comes to UM having made 23 total appearances at PSU with 113 career stops, 9.5 TFLs, a sack and a pass deflection.

Other representation from the Big Sky Conference included four players from UC Davis and one each from Sacramento State and Weber State. The Aggies put defensive back Rex Connors on the first team, tight end Winston Williams and kicker Hunter Ridley on the second team, and linebacker Porter Connors on the third team.

Sacramento State running back Jamar Curtis and Weber State offensive lineman Gavin Ortega were second-team choices. View the complete 2025 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.