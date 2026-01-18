Montana State men shrug off early deficit, race past rival Montana 76-67

BOZEMAN — Montana State shrugged off a 10-point first-half deficit Saturday, rallying to beat rival Montana 76-67 at Worthington Arena in the season's first Brawl of the Wild matchup between the teams.

After a basket by Kadyn Betts at the 8:59 mark of the opening half, Montana led 23-13. But the Bobcats chipped away and took a 32-31 lead into halftime when Manhattan Christian alum Seth Amunrud got a friendly roll at the buzzer.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF MSU MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SWEEP:

Clean sweep: Montana State men, women topple Montana in hardwood Brawl rivalry

That advantage reached 10 points and eventually ballooned to 13 for MSU not five minutes into the second half as Davian Brown drilled a wide-open corner 3, giving the Bobcats a 49-36 lead.

Montana fought back to within one point, 61-60, on layup by Money Williams — who'd battled foul trouble — but the Bobcats closed the final 4:25 on a 15-6 run.

Jeremiah Davis hit two key baskets in that stretch, and MSU hung tough on the defensive end as Montana repeatedly went to Williams, the Big Sky Conference's leading scorer.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 10-8 overall and 4-1 in the Big Sky, and got back in the win column in the rivalry series with Montana after dropping four of the past five.

Montana slipped to 9-9 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky.

