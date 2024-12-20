With Texas trip on the line, No. 1 Montana State to host No. 4 South Dakota in semifinals

BOZEMAN — On the eve of the FCS playoff semifinals, four teams remain: No. 1-seeded Montana State and three schools who hail from the Dakotas.

MSU faces No. 4-seeded South Dakota on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. It's one of the biggest games in program history, as the Cats stand undefeated at 14-0 this season and is one game away from their season-long goal of playing for a national championship in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 6.

MSU is coming off a quarterfinal win over Idaho, while South Dakota took down UC Davis at home. The Coyotes (11-2) flashed their stout defense last week, forcing six turnovers versus the Aggies.

"They’re a team that plays complementary football, for sure," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said about South Dakota. "I know they’ve really benefited from the takeaways the last two games. Getting six against Davis, that’s almost unheard of."

As Montana State takes on South Dakota, No. 2-seeded North Dakota State hosts No. 3 South Dakota State in a semifinal matchup on the other side of the bracket.

"There’s a reason that us and the Dakotas are in this last four," Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe said. "I think it’s a physical brand of football. Being able to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. I think that’s what it comes down to, South Dakota and all the teams (are) very physical teams, O-line, D-lines. And you got to win the line of scrimmage to win these games."

MSU's semifinal will also be the final home game for a group of 24 seniors, which has poured four to six years of work into a program culminating in this final run.

“They’ve done a really good job at making the most of every moment," Vigen explained. "Meaning, we’re going to prepare like we can, so that the moment works out in our favor. You know, I think that’s what I really think this group has going for us. They know the gravity of the situation for sure, but they don’t let that weigh them down."

And the home-field advantage — 21,000-plus fans on the Bobcats' side — will be key for Montana State on Saturday.

"I mean you could see it in (the) Idaho (game), a couple false starts, miscommunication on some things, momentum swings," Grebe explained. "Momentum is huge here in Bobcat Stadium, so I hope we can pack it out again, and it will be a great atmosphere."

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. It will be broadcast on ABC.

