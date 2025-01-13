Watch Now
With portal window now closed, Montana State looks ahead to 2025 offseason

Montana State vs. North Dakota State
BOZEMAN — Since Montana State's season ended a week ago with a loss to North Dakota State in the FCS championship game on Jan. 6, there has been a plethora of offseason movement.

There are 14 known Bobcats who entered the transfer portal between both the original window that opened in December and the five-day window that opened the day after the championship game.

NEW UPDATED GRAPHIC PORTAL

All-Big Sky Conference players Scottre Humphrey, Conner Moore, Rohan Jones and Andrew Powdrell put their names in to transfer following the title game. Moore has landed with Michigan State, and Jones will head to the SEC to play for Arkansas.

Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. is staying in the conference, as he’ll be playing for the Idaho Vandals next season.

Defensive back Dru Polidore reiterated his commitment to the team on social media following the championship but decided a few days later to enter the portal. Cornerback Jon Johnson received an extra year of eligibility that former junior college players got this season but will use it with a different program.

Idaho at Montana State
Montana State defensive back Dru Polidore celebrates after making a tackle against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

When it came to players posting their commitment to stay with the program, those included names like Julius Davis, Kenneth Eiden IV, Adam Jones, Paul Brott and Alec Eckert.

The team has yet to announce the addition of any incoming transfers.

But for now, all eyes turn to 2025 and the chase to get back to the national championship.

