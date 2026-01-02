With Montana State in town, Nashville eyes long-term future as FCS championship host

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For Montana State Bobcats fans, the trip to Nashville comes with one clear goal: watch their team compete for a national championship.

For the city of Nashville, it’s something new entirely.

This season marks the first time the FCS National Championship is being hosted in Music City, as the event begins a two-year run in Tennessee. Nashville's bid to host the game beat out other cites like St. Louis and Houston.

And with Montana State among the teams helping introduce the city to FCS football, local leaders are hoping the debut leaves a strong first impression.

“It’s a national championship,” said Scott Ramsey, CEO of the Nashville Sports Council. “When you look at events around the country, a chance to crown a national champion is always the pinnacle of what you want to do.”

Nashville stepped in as a new host after the championship spent more than a decade in Frisco, Texas. Renovations to Toyota Stadium in Frisco led to the temporary contract.

Ramsey said recent expansion and renovations at Vanderbilt’s FirstBank Stadium, combined with the city’s walkable downtown and entertainment scene, made Nashville an attractive option.

“We felt like we had a chance to build on the success that Frisco had built,” Ramsey said, “and maybe grow attendance and create a platform with our downtown energy and excitement to provide a new experience for fans.”

That experience has been on full display throughout championship week, as Bobcat fans traveled more than 1,500 miles to Music City — filling hotels, restaurants and fan events across town.

Visit Frisco reported that the FCS title game annually brought $10 million dollars in economic impact while the game was in Texas.

While it’s too early to assign a dollar figure to the economic impact of the game in Nashville, Ramsey believes the benefits will extend beyond game day.

“This was a great opportunity for us to put a lot of people in our city,” he said. “Hopefully people that haven’t come to Nashville before will come back.”

The national spotlight also plays a role. The championship game airs in prime time on ESPN, giving Nashville a chance to showcase itself to viewers across the country — many of whom may be experiencing FCS football for the first time.

Behind the scenes, Ramsey said planning moved quickly once the championship teams were determined, with only a short window to help fan bases and programs connect with venues, transportation and entertainment options.

“Connections is the right thing,” Ramsey said. “From the time we knew the teams, it was a short window to get everything done.”

While the current agreement guarantees Nashville two years as host, Ramsey said city leaders have already expressed interest in a longer future with the championship — though the focus remains on getting year one right.

“We’ve been very forward — we’d love to have this thing long term,” he said. “But right now we’re focused on this year and making this year a great first-year experience.”

For Montana State, the setting is secondary to the stakes on the field. But for Nashville, the Bobcats and their traveling fan base are helping set the tone for what the FCS National Championship could look like in a new home.