Week 7 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Tommy Mellott, Alec Eckert

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State held its eighth weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 55-17 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance against the Bears and talked about their first ranked matchup of the season as they take on No. 7 Idaho this Saturday.

He also provided an injury update, which included defensive tackle Blake Schmidt sustaining a season-ending knee injury against Idaho State in Week 5. Defensive back Dru Polidore will return from an injury sustained this offseason for the first time this season versus Idaho.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott and defensive tackle Alec Eckert also spoke to the media about their performances thus far this season, the upcoming game against Idaho and more.

Montana State and Idaho are slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.