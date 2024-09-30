Week 6 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Taco Dowler, Zac Crews

BOZEMAN — Montana State held its seventh weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 37-17 win over Idaho State in Week 5.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance against the Bengals and talked about the return of the 1984 MSU team that will be honored this Saturday. He also provided an injury update.

Defensive end Zac Crews and wide receiver Taco Dowler also spoke to the media about their performances thus far this season, the upcoming game against Northern Colorado and more.

Montana State and Northern Colorado are slated to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bobcat Stadium. It will be broadcast on CBS affiliates in Montana except in Missoula, where it will air on the MTN channel.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.