Week 5 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Andrew Powdrell, Titan Fleischmann

BOZEMAN — Montana State held its sixth weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 52-13 win over Mercyhurst in Week 4.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance through the nonconference schedule and looked ahead to Big Sky Conference play. He also provided an injury update.

Defensive back Andrew Powdrell and offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann also spoke to the media about their performances thus far this season, the upcoming game against Idaho State and more.

Montana State and Idaho State are slated to kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello. It will be broadcast on the MTN channel.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.