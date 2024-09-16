Week 4 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, DE Hunter Parsons and WR Lonyatta Alexander Jr.

BOZEMAN — Montana State held its fifth weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its bye in Week 3.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about utilizing the bye week and the Bobcats' increased depth on the offensive line. He also provided an injury update.

Defensive end Hunter Parsons and wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. also spoke to the media about their performances thus far this season, the upcoming game against Mercyhurst and more.

Montana State and Mercyhurst are slated to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium. It will be broadcast on the MTN channel in Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls and Helena.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.