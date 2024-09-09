Watch Now
Week 3 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen

BOZEMAN — Montana State held its fourth weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 41-24 win over the University of Maine on Saturday.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the Bobcats' win on Saturday and running back Scottre Humphrey receiving the co-Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week award. Vigen also provided an injury update.

The Bobcats are now in a bye week and will return to action next week on Sept. 21 against Mercyhurst at home.

