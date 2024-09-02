Week 2 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, DE Kenneth Eiden IV

BOZEMAN — Montana State held its third weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following their 31-7 win at Utah Tech on Saturday.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the Bobcats win on Saturday, running back Adam Jones receiving the National Freshman Player of the Week from FCS Stats Perform, and also provided an injury update.

Now, the Bobcats turn the page to their opponent this week in the University of Maine. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. It will be broadcast on MTN and ESPN+.

Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV also spoke to the media about the Utah Tech win, their opponent this week in UMaine and more.

