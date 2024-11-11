Montana State football Week 12 press conference with Brent Vigen, McCade O'Reilly, Ty McCullouch

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State held its 12th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 49-7 win against Sacramento State on Saturday. With the win, the team improved to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance against Sacramento State and the undefeated season thus far, and previewed the Bobcats' showdown at No. 4 UC Davis this Saturday.

Linebacker McCade O'Reilly and wide receiver Ty McCullouch also spoke to the media on Monday. Both talked about the team's performance to earn the 10-0 start, the upcoming game against a top-ranked opponent in UC Davis, and more.

Montana State and UC Davis are slated to kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at UC Davis Health Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the CBS affiliates throughout Montana. The winner will clinch a share of the Big Sky title and the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

