Week 11 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Julius Davis, Simeon Woodard

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State held its 11th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 42-28 win at Eastern Washington on Saturday. With the win, the team improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance against Eastern Washington, the undefeated season thus far and previewed the Bobcats' next game versus Sacramento State back in Bobcat Stadium this Saturday.

Running back Julius Davis and cornerback Simeon Woodard also spoke to the media on Monday. Davis discussed officially making a return from injury for the first time this season at Eastern Washington.

Both talked about the team's performance to earn the 9-0 start, the upcoming game against Sacramento State and more.

Montana State and Sacramento State are slated to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the MTN channel across Montana.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

