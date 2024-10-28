Week 10 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Adam Jones, Neil Daily

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State held its 10th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its bye in Week 9. The Bobcats most recently played Portland State in Week 8, rolling to a 44-14 win to improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play..

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about how the team utilized the bye. He also provided an injury update, which included running back Julius Davis officially making a return this Saturday versus Eastern Washington.

Running back Adam Jones and linebacker Neil Daily also spoke to the media on Monday. Jones talked about being on the Jerry Rice Award watch list, and Daily discussed his first career start against Portland State.

Both talked about the team's performance to earn the 8-0 start, the upcoming game against Eastern Washington and more.

Montana State and Eastern Washington are slated to kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The game will be broadcast on the MTN channel across Montana except in Bozeman and Butte, where it will air on KBZK and KXLF.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.