Waded Cruzado headlines Montana State hall of fame class

BOZEMAN — Five legendary athletes and Montana State University’s president during an era of athletics and university-wide success enter the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame in January.

President Waded Cruzado, who led Montana State University from 2009-25, headlines a highly distinguished class of inductees. The list features Elvis Akpla (football, 2009-11), Jasmine Hommes Moeakiola (women’s basketball, 2012-16), Dan Johnson (track and field, 2004-08), Cody Kirk (football, 2010-13) and Cristian Soratos (cross country/track and field, 2012-15).

The ceremony is Jan. 16 at the Strand Union Building on the MSU campus. The evening begins with a social at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the inductions. Purchase tickets here.

The 2025-26 inductees:

President Waded Cruzado — Montana State University’s president during a period of historic growth and success ... her support and vision drove the reconfiguration of the Bobcat Athletics physical plant, including the Sonny Holland End Zone, the Bobcat Athletic Complex, the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center and renovations in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Elvis Akpla, football — 2011 third-team All-America and first-team All-Big Sky, second in MSU history in career and single-season receiving yards, third in career touchdown catches, eighth in career receptions.

Jasmine Hommes Moeakiola, women’s basketball — 2016 Big Sky MVP, first-team All-Big Sky ... 2015 second-team All-Big Sky ... sixth in MSU history in scoring, seventh in blocked shots.

Dan Johnson, track and field — One of the most productive long-sprint athletes in MSU men’s track and field history ... he won Big Sky 400-meter championships indoors in 2007 and 2008 and outdoors in 2008 and 2009.

Cody Kirk, football — First-team All-Big Sky in 2011, second-team in 2013 ... MSU’s all-time leader in touchdowns with 47 and second with 3,422 career yards ... his 666 career rushes are also second in school history.

Cristian Soratos, track and field/cross country — Two-time All-America (2015 mile, 2015 1,500) ... 2015 Big Sky Championships outstanding performer indoor and outdoor ... four-time Big Sky indoor champion (2015 800, mile; 2014/2015 distance medley relay), three-time Big Sky outdoor champion (2015 800 and 1,500; 2014 1,500)

MSU director of athletics Leon Costello also announced that Ben and Sue Schmitt, long-time supporters and volunteers with deep family ties to Bobcat Athletics, will be presented the second Torleif Aasheim Service Award. Both MSU grads, the Schmitts not only support Bobcat teams but have long aided individual staff members, coaches and student-athletes.