Troy Andersen, MDOT film commercials for 3rd year of partnership

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State standout and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen and the Montana Department of Transportation are in the third year of their partnership for their Engage Montana program. It is centered on encouraging Montanans to drive safer.

"Year three, excited to get going and continue the partnership with Montana Department of Transportation," Andersen said during a break shooting commercials at the Rocking R Bar in Bozeman. "Just getting the word out for safe driving, wearing your seat belt, don’t drive impaired, no aggressive driving, just all that comes with the stuff on Montana roads."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Troy Andersen, MDOT film commercials for third year of partnership

The shoot started at 3 a.m. Thursday and ran all day with various locations for the commercials.

On days like this, Andersen gets to jump into a different career and put on his acting hat.

"Oh man, it’s fun," Andersen said with a smile. "They’re a great crew to work with. Not much of an actor at all, but it’s fun. It’s always for a good cause and a good reason, so it’s good."

The Dillon native appreciates what this campaign stands for and how it can have a positive impact around the state.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports

There are four pillars to the movement: aggressive driving, occupant protection, impaired driving and distracted driving.

"When I come back to Montana, I want my friends, want my family to arrive home safely, drive safely, so it’s just easy as that, I guess," he said.

The linebacker will be entering his fourth season with the Falcons this fall.

He had a stellar start to last year, earning the NFC defensive player of the week honors for his performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 but unfortunately suffered a knee injury that same game, which ended up sidelining him.

He’s focused on making a healthy return to the gridiron this fall.

"Yeah, I’m looking forward to it," he explained. "Obviously frustrated with the last couple years, but it is what it is, and I’m feeling good and ready to go, get going next week, so I’m excited."

Associated Press Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen returns an interception for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta.

Andersen still keeps up with his Cats throughout the NFL season and has been back in the community putting on camps throughout the summer.

"I love the state of Montana," Andersen said. "It’s home and will always be, and I appreciate coming back here and spending time with family and friends, and being in this great state and driving on the roads and staying safe."