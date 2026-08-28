Tricia Binford adds 'all-time great' Esmeralda Morales to Montana State coaching staff

BOZEMAN — Montana State head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford announced the addition of Esmeralda Morales to the coaching staff, who makes her return to the program as a graduate assistant coach.

“We are so excited to have Esme on board,” Binford said. “To have an alum get her coaching journey started here is special, and it will be great for our players to learn from one of our program's all-time greats."

In her sole season at Montana State, Morales was a catalyst in one of the program’s most historic seasons. In 2024-25, she helped MSU to its eighth Big Sky regular-season title, fourth tournament championship, and fourth NCAA tournament appearance.

“Esme is a winner, competitor and champion,” Binford said. “Her championship habits, commitment to excellence and the time she dedicates to her craft will set an example for our student-athletes for what it takes to be great.”

Originally a transfer from Portland State, Morales was named Big Sky Conference MVP at MSU after finishing in the conference’s top five in points, steals, and assists, and earned WBCA All-America honorable mention honors. The team’s 30 wins that season marked the first half of what would later set a Big Sky record for most wins in consecutive campaigns.

"During her time as a player and point guard for us, Esme was an extension of the coaching staff on the floor,” Binford said. “She will be a tremendous asset for us, not only because of her knowledge of the game, but also because of her natural ability to lead."

Following her collegiate career, Morales signed a professional contract with Club Deportivo Escuela Alemana de Paillaco in Chile. Most recently, Morales played for the Australian National Basketball League team Lakeside Lightning, where she was named the NBL1 West women’s MVP in August.

With Morales on staff, the Bobcats begin preparations for the upcoming season, which kicks off in Bozeman on Nov. 2 in a matchup with Black Hills State (S.D.).

