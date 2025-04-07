Transfer guard Davian Brown signs with Montana State men's basketball program

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball added an experienced guard with Bobcat bloodlines to their backcourt on Monday, as head coach Matt Logie announced the signing of graduate transfer Davian Brown.

"We are thrilled to add Davian Brown to our Montana State basketball family," Logie said. "Davian is a tough, hard-nosed guard who has achieved excellence at every stop of his career. While his shooting ability, playmaking and defensive intensity will fit great within our system, we are really excited about what he brings to the culture of our locker room with his tremendous work ethic, attitude and character."

The younger brother of former Bobcat point guard Darius Brown II, the Pasadena, California, product comes to Bozeman after starring at Division II Biola University last season.

MSU Athletics Graduate transfer Davian Brown has signed with the Montana State men's basketball team.

"The fact that he has Bobcat roots and has followed this program's rise during his brother Darius' time here is an added level of understanding of our program's culture and expectations, which will serve him well in this transition," Logie said.

Brown was named 2024-25 PacWest newcomer of the year and earned second-team all-conference honors after leading Biola to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2021.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, scoring in double figures in 27 of his 30 starts.

Brown also led the PacWest Conference in free throw percentage (89.6%), while averaging 32.9 minutes per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Pasadena native scored a season-high 24 points in the Eagles' first-round NCAA tournament game against Cal State Bernadino, shooting 9 of 12 from the floor.

Through five seasons of college basketball, Brown has accumulated 1,915 points.

The guard started his career with two seasons at The Master's University (2020-22), before a decorated stint at Lewis-Clark State College (2022-24).

In 2023-24, Brown was the only Warrior to start all 33 games while leading the team in minutes (29.1), free throws made (117) and free throw percentage (88.0%). Brown averaged 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team in assists (82) and steals (35) on his way to first-team All-Cascade Conference honors.

In 2022-23, Brown started 28 games while leading the Warriors in points per game (14.8), field goals made (138), 3-pointers made (68) and 3-point percentage (.400) while scoring at least 20 points on nine occasions to earn first-team All-Cascade Conference.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana State's Darius Brown II looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena.

Brown's older brother, Darius, had one of the best point guard seasons in Montana State history while helping lead the Cats to a Big Sky tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance in 2023.

The current member of the NBA G-League's Cleveland Charge, the elder Brown was the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year and earned third-team All-Big Sky honors while leading the league in steals per game (2.4).