Touchdowns, punt returns and playing for more than himself: Taco Dowler shining this season for Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler has been a critical piece of the Bobcats that have started their season 9-0. He is tied for first on the team in receiving touchdowns with six and is second is receiving yards with just under 300.

"I think my offensive coordinator and my position coach trusts me and puts me in positions to succeed," Dowler said. "I'm just trying to make the best of my opportunities."

Brian Morse / Montana State Athletics Montana State's Taco Dowler celebrates during a game against Mercyhurst at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

The punt-block-return unit has also stood out for Montana State this season. Dowler, as the punt returner, has had 435 yards in the role this season.

He's also playing for more than himself, as his twin brother and defensive back Caden Dowler sustained a season-ending injury in the game against Northern Colorado. Caden was also having a standout season as the starting free safety.

"Something clicked, once he got hurt, in how I've been playing," Taco said. "I don't know, maybe it's that I've been playing for both of us or something. (Caden's) one of the hardest workers on the team and has some of the most respect out of anyone on the team."

Brandon Sullivan / MTN Sports Caden and Taco Dowler stand alongside each other on the Montana State sideline during the Gold Rush game in 2023.

