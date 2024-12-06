Top-seeded Montana State shifts focus to playoffs, takes on UT Martin in second round

BOZEMAN — After a 12-0 regular season for the first time in program history and an outright Big Sky Conference title, top-seeded Montana State has reset its focus for the FCS playoffs.

Montana State will take on the University of Tennessee Martin in the second round of the playoffs. The Skyhawks beat No. 16-seeded New Hampshire 41-10 in the first round of the playoffs last week.

"A lot is made of being the top seed, but nothing is guaranteed except this one game in front of us," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "I was really impressed with what Tennessee Martin was able to do on Saturday, going on the road to New Hampshire and beating a seeded team."

"We have more to play for than, obviously, just the regular season because that’s all over," Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott said. "None of that really matters. The 12-0 might help you get to your seeding, but other than that nothing matters at this point at all, so win or go home, and that’s what we’re all about."

Montana State's historic regular season preludes playoffs

UT Martin is holding opposing offenses to an average of 85 rushing yards per game. That run defense will be put to the test as Montana State leads the country in rushing yards with an average of 318 per game.

"One way or another, we have to establish ourselves on the run-side of things," Vigen said. "If they’re doing things, if it’s a pure numbers situation that’s taking the run game away, we have to find ways to make plays in the passing game."

These two teams last met in 2021, also in the second round of the playoffs, and the Bobcats won 26-7. It was also Mellott’s first career start.

"It’s hard to put into words that first start for any player, and specifically in the playoffs ... everything was just moving really fast for me," he said. "I think, ultimately, I’m excited to compete against them again. I think they have a lot of great players.

"I think that first game back in ‘21, no one really gave us much of a shot because of how we performed then. I think we still have a chip on our shoulder, and we’re excited to have these guys come up to Bozeman and get after them for sure."

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium. It will air on ESPN+.