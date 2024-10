Photos: No. 3 Montana State blasts No. 7 Idaho 38-7

Share Facebook

Idaho running back Elisha Cummings takes a handoff against Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Idaho receiver Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar (14) carries the ball against Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey carries the ball against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott carries the ball against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State coach Brent Vigen on the sideline during the Bobcats' game against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive back Dru Polidore celebrates after making a tackle against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe (41) rushes the passer against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey carries the ball against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State receiver Taco Dowler celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Taco Dowler and Tommy Mellott celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott breaks a tackle with a spin move against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott rushes in for a touchdown against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State linebacker Danny Uluilakepa returns an interception against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to pass against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

