Tommy Mellott ready to give 'the greatest effort' in preseason debut with Raiders

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State standout Tommy Mellott is set to make his NFL preseason debut with the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks

The game kicks off Thursday in Seattle at 8 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Tommy Mellott ready to give 'the greatest effort' in NFL debut

"I’m just so incredibly blessed to have this opportunity," Butte's Mellott told reporters during a press conference on Monday. "I think I’m working with the absolute best in the world and working against them. So, every single day, just iron sharpens iron, and it’s just a daily process of improvement."

The 2024 Walter Payton Award recipient has officially has made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver and specialist in his first NFL training camp. He explained how the transition has been, and how his background has helped in the move.

"I love understanding offenses, and I love seeing how it’s a chess game between the offense and the defense," he said. "I’ve always seen it as, since I played quarterback for so long, it’s kind of like I’m the captain that gets the ball to everybody, the front line that’s getting all the jobs done, all the one-on-one battles.

"I do believe I still have that intuition feeling as a receiver, but, yeah, there’s so many different details. It’s like a dance, it’s an art."

Just like his time with Montana State, Mellott is focused on the intangibles and being the best teammate day in and day out.

"I give the greatest effort I possibly can and let that be a non-negotiable," the former Bobcat said. "(I) make sure my attitude is where it needs to be, and day after day just make improvement. I believe that I’ve seen leaps and bounds from who I was just a month and half ago, two months ago when I was here from rookie minicamp to where I am today. It’s very encouraging to see that, but I’ve still got room to grow."

He mentioned during the press conference that he will have family at the game as he plays his first preseason game in the NFL.

"I absolutely want to represent this organization to the best of my ability and put everything out there on the field and let the cards lay where they might," Mellott said. "Do whatever I can to help this team win, and whatever is asked of me, I’m going to go and give the greatest effort I possibly can for it."

