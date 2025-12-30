Title-game run has Montana State QB commit Titus Vidlak eager for future in Bozeman

BILLINGS — Idaho high school quarterback prospect Titus Vidlak was already sold on Montana State's football program, which prompted him to pledge his commitment to the Bobcats last week.

But the fact that MSU is headed back to the FCS championship game — thanks to a stirring 48-23 win over archrival Montana in the semifinal round one day prior to him announcing his college choice — certainly adds fuel to Vidlak's motivation for the future in Bozeman.

"It was awesome to watch. I loved it," Vidlak said of that semifinal game in an interview with MTN Sports. "During the broadcast you could hear the fans. It's like ... there's something special there for sure. It fires me up a lot. I definitely want to play somewhere they win. It's what they do."

Very excited and thankful to announce my commitment to Montana State University! Thank you @coach_sterbick and Coach @bvigen for believing in me!#gocats pic.twitter.com/VJYkR6vEEg — Titus Vidlak (@TitusVidlak) December 21, 2025

The Bobcats (13-2) will try to complete their championship quest in the title game against Illinois State (12-4) on Monday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time. Vidlak will surely be paying attention.

A 6-foot, 175-pound QB from Fruitland High School 50 miles west of Boise, Vidlak is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. As a junior this past fall he threw for 2,720 yards and 32 touchdowns, and also rushed for another 880 yards and 14 scores. He threw just two interceptions on 250 passing attempts.

Vidlak helped Fruitland reached the semifinal round of the Idaho 4A state playoffs and was named Snake River Valley player of the year.

He also had offers from Sacramento State and Stephen F. Austin.

"Skill-set wise, I'm a dual-threat quarterback," Vidlak said. "I'm really just going to try to extend plays when they need to be extended, but also make the right reads and be really smart about the game and play within the offense. Whatever the coach is asking of me I'm going to try to do it to the best of my ability, whether that's running a little bit more, throwing a little bit more, doing whatever.

"I'm just going to try to win games and do what I can."

The younger brother of one-time Montana Grizzlies starting quarterback Sam Vidlak, Titus Vidlak said a few specific factors drew him to Montana State.

"Definitely the coaches," he said. "I started to build a really good relationship with (offensive coordinator Pete) Sterbick in particular. He seems like a really great coach that really cares about his players and developing them. And another thing is the scheme. I believe it fits me well, and I want to go somewhere I can thrive.

"MSU is the best program in the nation for FCS, in my opinion, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

Vidlak said he twice visited the MSU campus this past year — once during the summer and again for the Bobcats' "Gold Rush" home opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 6.

The Bobcats lost that game to SDSU in double overtime (and hasn't lost since) but Vidlak came away impressed, saying, "Me and my mom were like, 'Whoa. This is a heck of a place.'"

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen's name has been linked to FBS coaching vacancies in each of the past two years — at Washington State in 2024 and at Oregon State earlier this season. Each time Vigen has remained with the Bobcats.

In five years with MSU, Vigen has a 60-12 overall record, a 37-3 mark in Big Sky Conference games and is making his third trip to the FCS national championship. There's no doubt he will continue to be a hot candidate for head coaching jobs elsewhere.

Vidlak, though, said he isn't thinking in those terms when it comes to his commitment to the Bobcats.

"It hasn't really crossed my mind. I'm really thankful that he's there right now," he said. "Coach Vigen's done an amazing job. I'm really thankful that he believed in me. I think it's an amazing program, too, so I'm really committed to the program."

Vidlak's brother Sam spent the 2023 season at Montana, making three starts. Clifton McDowell eventually took over the quarterback reins for the Griz that year, helping them reach the FCS title game.

Sam Vidlak later matriculated to Stephen F. Austin and played against the Bobcats in the quarterfinal round of this year's playoffs. MSU won that game, 44-28.

Titus Vidlak said his brother, as well as his father Mark, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fruitland High, are among his top influences.

"They're my two biggest mentors," Titus Vidlak said. "With (Sam's) experience, I get kind of a leg up in that sort of way. He's able to tell me a lot of things that I would have to find out by myself, which I'm thankful for. He's told me (that) people are crazy about football in Montana. It's high-level football, so I'm super excited to get going."

