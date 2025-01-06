Thousands of Bobcat fans gather in Frisco for Sunday Funday on eve of FCS title game

FRISCO, Texas — When the clock hit zero during Montana State’s semifinal matchup against South Dakota in December, the mandate for Bobcat fans was clear.

Get to Frisco, Texas.

And the fans were happy to oblige.

Sunday night inside the Ford Center at The Star an estimated 5,000 fans packed the field for Montana State’s Sunday Funday party on the eve of the FCS championship game between Montana State and North Dakota State.

Head coach Brent Vigen addressed the raucous crowd, as did president Waded Cruzado and athletic director Leon Costello.

“To walk in and see the energy, the people, I think everybody's here because of the season we had, because the leadership we have in President Cruzado and all the things that are happening at MSU,” Costello told MTN Sports. “The momentum has just carried us to this point, and it's cool to see everybody make the trip down to Texas to support us.

"This is a dream come true, right?”

Those in attendance included several MSU legends like former record-breaking linebacker Jim Kalafat. He and his teammates had nothing but praise for the undefeated 2024-25 Bobcats.

“Let me tell you something: If you're if you're 15-0, it doesn't matter if you play peewee football, high school, college, you got a 15-0 record you’ve done one hell of a job,” Kalafat said. “So I gotta tell you, the coaches, players, fans, they got to be proud of themselves because that's very rare indeed.”

Montana State has won three football national championships in program history in 1956, 1976 and 1984. Members of those teams see similarities to this year’s team.

“You know, the '76 team was unique in its own way because there were no superstars. We were definitely a team that came together. We wanted to win,” said 1976 co-captain Tim Nixon. “We played together, and that was what was important. Winning feels good. And I played with a bunch of winners. And this team feels the same.”

And Sunday's event is proof that the winning extends a lot further than the football field.

“Bobcat Nation has been great. You know, over my nine years, they’ve been very supportive. They support our teams. They support us financially. They come to the games, and it just keeps growing,” Costello said. “And not just from a football perspective, but when you look at it across all of our sports. I think all of our student-athletes feel that and it allows them to excel in everything that they're doing.”

There's only one thing left to add an exclamation mark to an already historic season.

“There’s no doubt in mind we have the best fans in the country,” Vigen told the crowd to loud cheers. “And we have the best team in the country and we’re going to prove that tomorrow night.”

