The Golden Age of the Modern Day

BOZEMAN — For the first time since the 'Golden Bobcats' of the 1920s, the Montana State men's basketball team has achieved three consecutive Big Sky tournament championships from 2022-24. They reached this impressive feat as no. 1, no. 2 and no. 5 seed; and across two different coaching staffs.

In this documentary, MTN's Grace Lawrence sits down with current and former players, coaches and athletic administration to discuss how they were able to win three straight titles.

The Big Sky only has one bid for the tournament winner to represent the conference in March Madness, which makes the stakes even higher at their tournament which is hosted in Boise, Idaho. Working through adversity, the Bobcats continuously have found a way to triumph, which has created a 'Golden Age of the Modern Day.'

