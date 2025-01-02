Texas pipeline to Montana State in full effect ahead of national title game in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — As Montana State gets set to play for a national championship Monday night, 15 players on the roster are getting set to play for a title in their home state.

Texas is the second-most represented state on the team behind Montana. The pipeline continues to grow, and MSU's Lone Star natives have found a second home in the Treasure State.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive back Dru Polidore celebrates after making a tackle against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

"Everything’s bigger in Texas," said defensive back Dru Polidore. "Stadiums are bigger, coaches get paid more, teams are bigger. You grow up doing it. That’s just how it goes."

Polidore hails from Katy and is a product of Tompkins high school. Montana State corner back Simeon Woodard is a San Antonio native and went to Veterans Memorial high school. He explained the brotherhood those from the state have once they come to MSU.

"I mean, we’re all from the same state, so when we come up here, we’re one family and, I mean, our actions and our character also reflect throughout the program and on the field, as well, so I feel like it’s something good to be said about Texas guys," Woodard said.

When Woodard was recruited to Montana State just over four years ago, there were only two other Texas natives on the team. Since then, the team has revitalized and prioritized its recruiting in the state.

Brendan Tobalske / MTN

Safeties coach Jody Owens is a Dallas-area native who became a hall-of-fame Bobcat as a player. Defensive tackles coach Nicolas Jean-Baptiste is a Houston-area native, played at Baylor and has prior experience coaching high school football in Texas.

The pitch for players to come north? The Bobcat culture is similar to the one fostered for Texas high schools.

"It’s a religion there," Owens explained of the importance of football in Texas. "I think it has similar ties to Montana State. People love the Bobcats. They want to be apart of the Bobcats and the support that we get.

"You know, the resources that we have here, the willingness people have to pour into our student athletes. That’s what makes Montana State special, especially at this level. I don’t think there’s any place like it."

"Texas high school football does a good job of preparing young men for the next level, and so, we’ve had a lot of success getting them to see how much similar it is from high school football down there in Texas to getting to Montana State," Jean-Baptiste said.

One of the best recruiting tools to get talent to come to MSU is the national championship, which takes place in Frisco.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive back Tayden Gray during the FCS semifinals vs. South Dakota in Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 21, 2024.

"For us to be able to play this game down in the Dallas area, I think it shows the proximity is a little bit closer than you would expect," Owens said about the ability for potential recruits to see the Bobcats play a game in Texas. "And I think it kind of opens up the avenue for them to want to research Montana State and see everything we have to offer."

"So, that’s, kind of, the selling points with some of these Texas kids," Jean-Baptiste said about the championship game. "Like, 'Hey, if you do what you’re supposed to do here, we’re going to be playing in front of your family come January.' For a couple of these '23 and '24 classes, right now, we’re getting to, kind of, fulfill that promise with those guys."

For the players, they cherish the opportunity to end their season playing for a national championship in their home state.

"Since I’ve been here, I haven’t played in Texas," Polidore said. "I haven’t played, pretty much, anywhere in the south, close to where my family can just drive to. It’s a great thing to be able to finally get that opportunity and, of course, you want to show your best when your family is in the stands."

Montana State Athletics Montana State defensive back Simeon Woodard participates in drills at a practice during the team's 2024 fall football camp in Bozeman.

Woodard will finish his collegiate career in the state he learned how to play the game.

"Texas made me the football player I am today, made me the human being I am," he said. "So, I guess I could look at it as I’m giving back and pouring what Texas put into me back into the state of Texas, the fans that come out to watch. Just another opportunity to show, you know, what that state did to me."

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. Mountain time on ESPN on Monday night.

