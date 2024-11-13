TE Ryan Lonergan fulfilling dream with standout season for hometown Montana State

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State made history last Saturday in a 49-7 win over Sacramento State, starting the season 10-0 for the first time ever in program history.

Tight end Ryan Lonergan was instrumental in the win, making key blocks on multiple touchdown runs in the win. The Bozeman native's performance overall this season has been key to the Bobcats all year.

Montana State Athletics Montana State tight end Ryan Lonergan warms up prior to a game against Northern Colorado at Bobcats Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

"This is what I dreamed of, ever since I was a kid," Lonergan said. "Every Saturday, going to a Bobcat game, I knew this is where I wanted to be. And finally getting the opportunity to live out those dreams has been really special to me, for sure."

"Ryan’s had a really good senior year, and that’s what we’ve needed out of him," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "He continues to play at a high level. Yeah, really appreciate Ryan’s efforts, his patience, waiting for his opportunity, and he’s having a heck of a senior year."

Lonergan’s patience refers to playing for most of his career behind two all-conference tight ends in Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell, who graduated last year.

It made him a better person and player, though, learning from the two.

"Being behind those guys for five years, I definitely have had doubts in my mind, like, should I be here?" he explained. "Is this the place for me? They always had my back. Yes, this is the place you need to be. This is the place you’re going to have success, and don’t change that. You’ll get your time."

And now, Lonergan gets to share the type of mentorship he received to younger players in the tight end room.

"Seeing those guys, and their success, their blossoming right now is really cool to see," he said. "Their confidence and their play is pretty cool."

James Sally / MTN

Lonergan has two regular season games left, and will be celebrated on senior day next week.

Despite the team’s immense success so far this season, the history and the records already made, it’s hard to take in the moment when the team is so dialed in to the game.

"It’s so hard to soak everything up on Saturdays because you’re so locked in and focused on what you’ve got in front of you, but you have to take those moments (in)," he said. "Like running out on the field, and just taking it all in, and feeling those 22,000 screaming fans that are on your side. Yeah, it’s been pretty cool. I’m excited for the rest of the season."

Montana State takes on No. 4 UC Davis on Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain time on CBS affiliates throughout Montana.

