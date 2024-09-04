Montana State tight end Rohan Jones already shining as versatile offensive weapon

BOZEMAN — Montana State tight end Rohan Jones will be facing his former team in the University of Maine this Saturday at Gold Rush.

The Montreal, Quebec, native talked about his mindset for Gold Rush, his upbringing in Canada, how he picked up the sport of football and more in a sit-down interview with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence.

"I like being able to be put in different positions, different situations to be able to help the team, whether that be with the ball or without the ball," Jones said of his versatility on the field.

Montana State coach Brent Vigen also described the need for a player like Jones this offseason and his recruitment process to Bozeman.

"He really bet on himself, in Rohan's case, to go down and play what he would say (is) NCAA football," Vigen described of Jones' drive to compete.

For the full story, click the video above. Both sit-down interviews in full-length will air on the Bobcat Insider on Wednesday night.

Montana State faces the University of Maine at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS affiliates across Montana, as well as ESPN+.