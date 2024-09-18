Talent, strength and a 'tremendous student of the game': Marcus Wehr dominating on Montana State O-line

BOZEMAN — Senior captain Marcus Wehr is a pillar for the offensive line at Montana State. This season, he's made a transition from right tackle to right guard. Despite the change, he's dominating, flashing versatility and power in the role.

But his leadership by example for the position group might be the most important quality of his game so far this season, as the line has seen movement and new faces getting playing time to start the season to account for injuries.

The run game is still dominating, posting nearly 350 yards rushing per game so far this season.

"I practiced tackle basically the whole summer, and like right before camp started, they told me, 'You’re playing guard,'" Wehr said. "So, I was like, alright. (I’ve) transitioned smoothly, and I feel like we’ve got a good group out there."

"It maybe is the long-term position that does suit him better at the next level for one," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "It is two different worlds. It’s different types of guys you’re blocking. It’s different angles, it’s different all that stuff. You know, it appeared he was absolutely ready for the task."

Montana State Athletics Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr blocks during a game against Utah Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in St. George, Utah.

It’s not just his high skill set that has made the transition work, according to Vigen.

"Marcus is, beyond being talented and strong and all that stuff, he’s a tremendous student of the game, as much as any offensive lineman that I can think of that I’ve been around," Vigen said.

Montana State Athletics Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr celebrates during a game against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

Vigen noted Wehr went to offensive line coach Al Johnson to prepare for the move. Johnson has been critical in coaching each lineman in the shifts they’ve seen to start their season to account for injuries.

"He prepares us well every week," Wehr said about Johnson. "We see a lot of different fronts and a lot of different blitzes. We go through all of them every week, and we might not see them, but later on it will help us."

Production hasn’t wavered despite veterans shifting around and younger linemen having to step into key roles. The Bobcats' offense is averaging nearly 530 yards of total offense per game so far this season.

"It’s really fun. You know, second play of the game, you run outside zone, and he scores a touchdown, then you get to run off the field," Wehr said, referring to Scottre Humphrey's 79-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the team's 41-24 win over the University of Maine on Sept. 7.

"They’re doing a great job out there, they’re seeing a lot, so it’s been fun," Wehr said about the running backs.

He also reflected on his final Gold Rush, this year as a team captain.

"Just the last one — last one, best one," he said. "And it was a great one."