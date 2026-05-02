Sydney Brewster shatters Montana State discus mark at Bengal Invitational

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State thrower Sydney Brewster continued her strong form at the Bengal Invitational on Saturday, shattering the school discus record and earning two event wins to lead the Bobcats at the Idaho State-hosted meet.



The Bobcats tallied six wins and improved five program top-10 marks on Saturday in Pocatello. The meet capped off the road portion of the regular season for the Bobcats, who will return to Bozeman for their regular-season finale on May 8.



“The throws group had some great performances over the two-day meet,” coach Lyle Weese said. “Certainly, Sydney Brewster’s school record in the discus was a highlight of the weekend.”



In the Bobcats’ first event of the day, Brewster broke the Montana State discus record with a mark of 51.36 meters/168 feet, 6 inches on her fifth throw, earning the win. Emma Brensdal recorded a mark of 46.08m/151-2 to finish second in the event. Brewster added a victory in the shot put with a throw of 17.08m/56-0½, her second-best mark of the season.



Easton Hatleberg continued Montana State’s strong form in the shot put as he moved to second in program history on the men’s side with a throw of 18.39m/60-4.00, placing second in Pocatello. Matt Furdyk also added a personal best in the event, finishing fifth with a mark of 17.51m/57-5½.



Tilde Bjerager climbed to third in program history in the 400-meters, clocking a converted time of 53.43 to finish third at the Idaho State-hosted meet. Saturday marked her outdoor debut in the event.



Nash Coley improved his own No. 4 time in Montana State history in the 400m hurdles, posting a converted time of 51.71 to earn a victory in the event’s finals. He shaved 0.22 seconds off Friday’s time to earn the win in Pocatello on Saturday.



The Cats swept the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles as Giulia Gandolfi, Annie Kaul, and Sabine Brueck crossed the finish line in each of the top three positions, respectively. Gandolfi posted a converted time of 59.99, Kaul clocked a 1:01.64, and Brueck crossed the finish line in 1:01.77.



Tatum Richards earned the victory in the pole vault with a jump of 4.07m/13-4¼, clearing the bar on her first attempt. Libby Hansen also earned a top-five result, clearing 3.92m/12-10¼ to place fourth for the Bobcats.



Jett Grundy brought home a victory in the 400 for the Bobcats, crossing the finish line in a converted time of 47.00 to win by 0.32 seconds