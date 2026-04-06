Stanford Invite win nets Montana State's Sydney Brewster a repeat honor from Big Sky Conference

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second time in as many weeks, Montana State Bobcats thrower Sydney Brewster was named Big Sky Women's Field Athlete of the Week following a winning performance at the Stanford Invite on Saturday, the conference office announced on Monday.

Brewster's award brings her total up to two during the outdoor season, adding to the three total honors the Bobcats have received so far outdoors. Brewster was named Women's Field Athlete of the Week after winning the shot put at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational, held at the University of Montana, on March 27-28. Brewster has now won four total weekly awards across the 2025-26 indoor and outdoor seasons.

Brewster earned a victory in the shot put at the Stanford Invite on Friday, recording a mark of 17.00 meters/55 feet, 9.25 inches to win the event by 2.05 meters. The mark came on her second attempt and helped her continue her undefeated run in the shot put to open the outdoor campaign.

She currently ranks eighth in the country in the shot put thanks to her mark of 17.12m/56-2 at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational in her outdoor season debut.

The Big Sky Conference Women's Track Athlete of the Week award went to Bozeman native Hayley Burns of Northern Arizona. Burns ran a 15:18.26 in the 5,000-meters to take down Karrie Baloga’s Big Sky Conference and Northern Arizona record of 15:24.38 that was set last season. With that time, she currently ranks No. 2 in Division I for the event.