Sophie Glancey's 30 points push Northern Arizona to 71-58 over Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team's five-game win streak was snapped Saturday in Worthington Arena, as Northern Arizona won 71-58.

For the second consecutive game, Lumberjacks sophomore forward Sophie Glancey dominated the paint to score 30 points, matching her career high she set Thursday at Montana.

A former Bobcat who transferred to NAU this past offseason, junior guard Leah Beattie had a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Twelve of those points came from 3-pointers.

Depsite the loss, sophomore forward Marah Dykstra led her team with 18 points. Fifth-year guard Madison Hall had 15.

Up next for the Bobcats is the second Cat-Griz game of the season. Montana and Montana State are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.