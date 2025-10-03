Showdown at the Skydome: No. 5 Montana State looks to elevate game at No. 13 Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — It's thought to be one of the best FCS games of the week and could possibly be one of the best games of Big Sky play, as No. 5-ranked Montana State travels to play No. 13 Northern Arizona on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Montana State is coming off a statement 57-3 win over Eastern Washington a week ago to start conference play, a game in which the offense shined and the defense dominated.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Showdown in the Skydome: no. 5 Montana State travels to no. 13 Northern Arizona

"There was a lot of things that were fine and good about the Mercyhurst game, but there was a lot of things that weren't," Vigen explained of the improvement of his team between Weeks 4 and 5. "It wasn’t like this game was perfect by any means, but it was a more complete performance. I think within that, a lot of guys stepped up their level of play. That’s what we need. We need to be improving, and that was a definite sign of improvement from one week to the next."

NAU's J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome is one of the most unique settings in all of college football. Not only is the setting a dome, but it sits at an elevation of 7,000 feet.

"I’m excited," Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler said. "The dome’s weird with the lights, trying to track the ball is pretty difficult in there, so I’m excited. I think it will be a packed stadium. It will be loud because it’s a dome. But dome games are fun."

MSU defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV recalled what he remembered from facing NAU there in 2022.

"That it’s high elevation, and it’s hard to breathe," he said. "But we’re getting ahead of it this week, and a lot of us have been there before. (We) were there in (2022), so we kind of know what’s coming, and (we’re) more prepared on getting ourselves and our bodies ready to go for playing at that elevation."

Lumberjacks coach Brian Wright has history with MSU. He was the offensive coordinator during back-to-back Big Sky titles for the Cats in 2010 and 2011.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 in FCS play with the reigning Big Sky newcomer of the year, Ty Pennington, at quarterback.

"What they do is a balanced attack," Vigen explained what he's seen so far from Northern Arizona. "They basically want to take what the defense will give you. For us, it’s not allowing a big play. It’s being able to get off blocks and knock the run down and challenge the ball in the air, so yeah, I think it’s a big challenge for our guys."

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Mountain time on your local Scripps Sports channel.

