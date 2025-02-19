Shawn Howe elevated to defensive coordinator as Montana State shuffles defensive staff

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen named fifth-year assistant coach Shawn Howe defensive coordinator on Wednesday, part of a staff realignment following the departure of Bobby Daly to pursue other opportunities.

Vigen also named Josh Firm, whose appointment is pending background check, as MSU running backs coach. He was most recently offensive coordinator at Robert Morris and replaces Justin Mesa, who became a quality control coach with the Detroit Lions.

“I worked with Josh as he was beginning his coaching career at Wyoming and it was clear to me he had a bright future,” Vigen said. “He has been in a variety of roles and gained a great deal of experience since our time together. He has a very smart offensive mind and his experience as an offensive coordinator will be a real asset to our program.”

Along with Howe’s move to coordinator, several Bobcat defensive assistants take on elevated roles in 2025. Vigen named Jody Owens linebackers coach and assistant head coach, Bryan Shepherd safeties coach and pass game coordinator, and Nick Jean-Baptiste defensive line coach.

Howe, entering his fifth year at MSU, spent the previous four as defensive line coach and 2024 as co-defensive coordinator. He worked as Utah Tech’s defensive coordinator from 2015-17.

Wednesday’s moves on the defensive staff reward a talented group of coaches, Vigen said.

“Moving our defense forward will be the task of the returning defensive staff members," Vigen said. "Led by Shawn Howe, I look for that group (Nick Jean-Baptiste, Jody Owens and Bryan Shepherd) to all have an elevated role and we will lean into their collective time spent working together within our system and with our current players. These moves put each one of them in a position that highlights their individual strengths and will allow for continued growth within our program.”

The defensive staff realignment taps into personal and joint success over the past several seasons.

“Shawn has previous experience as a defensive coordinator and has spent an extensive amount of time working within our defensive system," Vigen said. "He, Nick, Jody and Bryan all played a key roles that lead to a very productive season on defense and I look forward to them working together to allow our players to continue to execute at a high level.”

Here is a look at Montana State’s new and reassigned coaches:

JOSH FIRM: Firm spent the previous three seasons at Robert Morris, arriving as running backs coach in 2022 before his elevation to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023-24. The Lancaster, Calif., native played at Missouri S&T, starting at quarterback in 2011 and 2012, then began his coaching career in the spring of 2013 as a player/coach for the Calanda Broncos in Chur, Switzerland. He was starting quarterback and co-offensive coordinator, leading the Broncos to a 2013 Swiss National Championship. He returned to Missouri S&T that fall, working with running backs as a student coach, then from January to June in 2014 served as offensive coordinator for the Bron-Villeurbanne Falcons in Lyon, France. He joined the Wyoming staff as recruiting intern in 2014, also working alongside Vigen and helping with quarterbacks, and in 2015 became a graduate assistant for recruiting. Firm assisted UW offensive line coach Scott Fuchs in 2016 and ‘17. In 2018, Firm became tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Morgan State, rising to the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. In 2022 Firm became the running backs coach at Robert Morris before his elevation to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business and Information Systems from Missouri S&T in 2013, and his Master’s in Instructional Technology from Wyoming in 2018.

SHAWN HOWE: The final remaining member of Brent Vigen’s initial 2021 Bobcat coaching staff, Howe’s tenure overseeing one of the FCS’ legacy position groups has produced six first-team All-Big Sky players, fourth-most among all Bobcat assistants in the program’s Division I history, including three-time first-team choice and the 2024 league defensive MVP Brody Grebe. At least one Bobcat defensive lineman has earned All-America honors each season for Howe, and as co-defensive coordinator in 2024 he helped construct a defense that finished 11th in the FCS in scoring defense and 15th in total defense.

NICK JEAN-BAPTISTE: In his three seasons at Montana State, Jean-Baptiste has applied his high-level playing experience from Baylor and the NFL to Bobcat interior defensive linemen. He has coached three first- or second-team all-league selections, including 2024 second-team choice Paul Brott, and MSU’s rush defense has finished in the top two in the Big Sky in two of his three seasons.

JODY OWENS: One of the greatest linebackers in Bobcat football history, Owens moves to linebackers coach while adding assistant head coach duties. The Bobcat Athletics Hall of Famer brings a rich coaching resume to his position, including time as an interim head coach and defensive coordinator as well as time in the NFL, Pac 12 and Mountain West. Rylan Ortt earned All-Big Sky honors under Owens’ tutelage in 2024.

BRYAN SHEPHERD: In three seasons as Montana State’s cornerbacks coach, Shepherd’s coaching success ranged from building a group of young and new players on the fly in 2022 that helped win a Big Sky title to leading a group of veterans that nonetheless dealt with injuries in the historic 2024 campaign. Jon Johnson (2023) and Andrew Powdrell (2024) each earned second-team all-conference honors under Shepherd.