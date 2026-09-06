BOZEMAN — Jason and Anita Foster, both Montana State fans and alumni, had more reason than most to keep an eye on the sky above Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

Their son Aaron was part of the flight crew aboard a Montana Air National Guard C-130 circling the stadium. Their daughter Allyson was also aboard, preparing to jump as a member of the Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue parachute team.

WATCH: ANITA FOSTER HONORED AS MILITARY SPOUSE

Service runs in the family for Fosters at Bobcat Stadium

The plan was for Allyson and the team to parachute into Bobcat Stadium. But as the wind picked up, Jason and Anita found themselves watching the flags around the stadium closely.

Ultimately, the team decided conditions weren't safe enough to make the jump. For Anita, that brought some relief.

“My mama heart, I’m always worried about her,” she said. “She has 570 jumps, and I know she’s a professional, but yeah, I’m glad they were safe.”

Having two of their children involved in the flyover was pretty fitting for the Fosters.

Jason deployed three times while their older children were growing up. Those kids saw firsthand the challenges that came with military service — and two eventually chose to serve themselves.

“We try to challenge them, not being afraid to do hard things,” Jason said. “And then as the kids have gotten older, our oldest two have gone on to serve.”

Anita describes them simply as “Team Foster.”

That idea of team extends beyond the family. Anita is also a coach at Billings Central, where she has helped lead the Rams to championship success. Jason said her ability to get the best out of people is part of what makes her special.

And while two of their children were part of the action overhead Saturday, it was Anita who was being recognized on the ground.

She received the prestigious Joan Orr Spouse of the Year Award, an annual honor presented by the Air Force Association (AFA), recognizing the role she has played supporting Jason and their family through years of military service.

“I wasn't the one putting on the uniform, but always supporting him, supporting his mission, being so proud of his service and what he does for our family and for our country,” Anita said. “I just feel like I played a small role in it, but I embraced it.”

Brigadier General Trent Gibson presented the award and said that contribution is something military families understand well.

“We often say the family serves even though they’re not wearing a patch,” Gibson said. “They’re serving right along with us.”

The wind kept one part of the Foster family’s plan from happening Saturday.

But with two children involved in the flight and Anita being honored below, their family's connection to service was still on full display.