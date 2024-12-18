Sean Chambers excels in next chapter as analyst, assistant coach on Montana State staff

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers, who had a decorated career at quarterback for Montana State in 2022 and 2023, began a new chapter this season as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the program

After wrapping up his playing career, Chambers — with a wealth of knowledge and love for the game — wanted to find a way to stay involved.

"I kind of came to the realization that I wasn’t going to be around football much longer, and I don’t know, I didn’t like that," Chambers told MTN Sports. "So, I kind of reached out to (Montana State running backs) coach (Sam) Mix and (head) coach (Brent) Vigen, and asked if there was any potential to coming on staff and helping out and luckily there was, and I’m grateful for that.

"I think just me being around football is what gravitated me towards wanting to coach."

Chambers and Vigen have been connected since their time together in Wyoming, where Chambers started his collegiate career in 2018 while Vigen was the offensive coordinator. They then ultimately reunited in Bozeman in 2022.

Chambers has looked up to Vigen and the way he leads the program.

"He’s very detailed," Chambers said. "He has a rhyme or reason to why he does things, and very smart and very knowledgeable about the game. Above all else, he’s a really good leader. He’s a very good leader of men, and he’s a really good guy to work for."

To start his professional career at a place that means so much to him has been full circle for Chambers.

"Oh, it’s meant a lot to me," he reflected. "(I) graduated from here a couple years ago and to be able to come back and start my coaching career here, it’s really special. To finish my playing career here and to start my coaching career here means a lot to me."

Chambers has the unique experience of coaching a group that he played alongside of. He emphasized the strong leadership of the current senior class has been a major part in the success of the team this season.

"Obviously, we’re taking it one game at a time as we have all season," Chambers said. "But I think, you know, it starts with that group of leaders in that locker room.

"I’ve played with almost all of them in there, and those guys really take on that leadership role, and they take it to a different level. So, I think the big group of seniors we have on this team, everyone kind of gravitates towards them. They do a good job leading the way."

No. 1-seeded Montana State kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the FCS semifinals against No. 4-seeded South Dakota on ABC.

