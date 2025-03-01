Sacramento State women hand Montana State first conference loss of season

BOZEMAN — Sacramento State played spoiler on Montana State's senior day, handing the Bobcats their first conference loss of the season, 73-69. The loss snapped MSU's program-record 19-game win streak.

Montana State senior guard Esmeralda Morales had a game-high 23 points. Sophomore guard Natalie Picton also scored in double digits for MSU, putting up 12.

Senior forward Katie Peneueta had 19 points for the Hornets, and junior guard Benthe Versteeg scored 17. Sacramento State scored 25 points off MSU turnovers, capitalizing in transition.

Montana State closes out conference play at Idaho on Monday with a chance to clinch the outright regular season title in the Big Sky. They won at least a share of the crown on Thursday night.

