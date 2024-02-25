Sacramento State beats Montana State in narrow 66-63 win

BOZEMAN — Sacramento State beat Montana State 66-63 Saturday night in Worthington Arena, preventing a season sweep by the Bobcats. Montana State has now lost five of their past six games.

Hornets guard Austin Patterson led all scorers with 20 points. Brandon Walker had 19 points for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III and Eddie Turner III each had 13 points.

Up next for the Bobcats is their final road trip of the regular season, which starts at Eastern Washington on Thursday.

For full highlights of tonight's game, click the video reel above.