Resilient career culminating in national championship appearance for Montana State's Cole Sain

BOZEMAN — When Montana State plays for the FCS national championship against North Dakota State on Monday, it's going to be the final time the senior class suits up for the program.

Montana State offensive lineman Cole Sain has had a journey fueled by resilience, as he's overcome injury and moved within the offensive line to whatever position the team needed.

"I think the journey I’ve witnessed in the last four years is what I’m going to really hang onto," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "I think the obstacles that have come in his way and how he has dealt with that, and I think how this has shaped him in the man he’ll ultimately leave here as, that’s what you want — to grow into these men that are going to go off and be highly successful, and Cole is going to be highly successful in life."

Sain has spent the past five years with Montana State and the previous two seasons before coming to Bozeman split between playing at Montana and Riverside City College in California.

Last year was supposed to be his final in the blue and gold, but he was sidelined with a season-ending injury sustained during fall camp. He maintained a year of eligibility, and 2024 has become a senior season to remember.

"It’s been incredible," Sain reflected. "I mean, from not being able to play last year, which was supposed to be my senior year, just good coming out of it. You think your season’s over, and it’s all bad, but it ended up being good, coming back, and having a great senior year, and being undefeated going into the championship game, it’s a pretty incredible journey."

There might have been no more critical season than this year for Sain to have returned.

Midway through fall camp, starting center Justus Perkins went down with an injury that sidelined him a majority of the regular season. Sain was training to play guard at the time but had prior experience at center, so he stepped in to fill the role. The move has been crucial to the team’s success.

"I just attacked it and took all the coaching, and really embraced it, and knew that me playing center was what the team needed," Sain said. "So, I learned a lot. Maybe in the beginning there was some growing pains, but I just continued to improve and take the coaching and get better every week, and I think it’s paid off. But the work’s never done."

"His improvement has been key to us," Vigen said. "His durability and what he’s done to put himself in a position physically to be as durable as he has ... we’ve come a long ways, he’s come a long ways. And we wouldn’t be where we are without his progress."

Quarterback Tommy Mellott, who works closely with Sain, reflected on what he’s meant to this program, especially in their senior season.

"Just seeing him being able to step up and really get after it and be a huge contributor and a huge leader within that offensive line room, who’s, I think, the best in the nation, is incredible," Mellott said. "Just to have guys step up like that in a program like this means the world. And personally, I think the world of Cole."

After the final whistle blows on Monday night, Sain hopes his legacy is one that is remembered as someone who overcame adversity and never gave up.

"I never stopped," he said. "I just kept going and kept learning from it and kind of took it as it came. What’s good ain’t always good, and what’s bad ain’t always bad."