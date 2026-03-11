BOISE, Idaho — Chasing the lead for the majority of the day, the Montana State women set themselves up for more late-game stagecraft in their bid for a second consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament title.

But the No. 2-seeded Bobcats, despite fighting back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter, fell short of a return trip to the NCAA basketball tournament in a 60-57 loss to top-seeded Idaho on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Repeat bid denied: Montana State's late push falls short in Big Sky title game

In the rubber match between the teams — the Bobcats and Vandals split two games in the regular season — Idaho found a way to win its 18th consecutive game and earn a berth in the Big Dance for the first time since 2016.

MSU was seeking its third NCAA tourney trip in the past five years.

"Obviously you've got a sense of urgency with the situation at hand, and our kids are never out of a dogfight," Bobcats coach Tricia Binford said. "As long as there's some time left, they're going to keep competing and battling."

Montana State trailed by 11 at the outset of the fourth quarter but surged back to pull within one at 58-57 with 54 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer by Ella Johnson.

Hope Hassmann made two free throws within the final 42 seconds to give Idaho a 60-57 lead, and the Bobcats' final tying attempt — another 3-point shot by Johnson — was blocked by Lorena Barbosa at the top of the key and the Vandals preserved the win.

Idaho shot just 1 for 10 from the floor in the fourth quarter and finished the period with only seven points, but it was still enough to hold on.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Idaho celebrates after a 60-57 victory over Montana State in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

A day earlier, MSU advanced with an overtime semifinal win over Eastern Washington after Brianne Bailey made a long 3 to tie the game at the end of regulation. But a repeat of those theatrics didn't materialize.

The Bobcats won last year's Big Sky title over rival Montana on a buzzer beater from the since-transferred Marah Dykstra. Addison Harris was a member of that MSU team and has now experienced both euphoria and disappointment in the tournament championship.

"There are a lot of similarities between this year and last year, but just the dogfight aspect of it, everyone's bringing their A game to these kinds of things," said Harris, now a sophomore. "I'm proud of how this team fought back in the fourth quarter."

Taylee Chirrick, the league's MVP and defensive player of the year, led the Bobcats with 12 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals before fouling out at the end of the game.

Bailey and freshman Jamison Philip each had eight points, while Harris and Issy Bunyan added seven apiece. But the Bobcats shot 35% from the floor and were outrebounded 37-26. They also gave up 34 points in the paint.

Greg Rachac / MTN SPorts Montana State's Addison Harris cuts with the ball during the championship game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

Ana Beatriz Passos paced the Vandals with 12 points while Hassmann, who was named tournament MVP, scored 11. Ana Pinheiro also scored 11 points. Debora Dos Santos finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Though the Bobcats missed their ultimate goal of another Big Sky title, Binford said her team could still be in line for a postseason bid, perhaps the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament.

"I think this program is in a place where these kids aren't feeling very good about today," she said after being asked if the young Cats exceeded expectations this season. "I'll answer it that way.

"I think the expectation here is for us to find a way to advance and play in a postseason tournament."

Big Sky women's tournament scoreboard

Saturday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 Weber State 76, No. 10 Portland State 53

Game 2: No. 8 Montana 61, No. 7 Northern Arizona 60

Sunday, March 8

Game 3: No. 1 Idaho 66, No. 9 Weber State 52

Game 4: No. 2 Montana State 78, No. 8 Montana 57

Monday, March 9

Game 5: No. 5 Sacramento State 62, No. 4 Idaho State 53

Game 6: No. 6 Eastern Washington 55, No. 3 Northern Colorado 53

Tuesday, March 10

Game 7: No. 1 Idaho 59, No. 5 Sacramento State 51

Game 8: No. 2 Montana State 79, No. 6 Eastern Washington 77, OT

Wednesday, March 11

Game 9: No. 1 Idaho 60, No. 2 Montana State 57, championship

