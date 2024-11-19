Punt return TD propels Montana State's Taco Dowler to Big Sky special teams honor

MISSOULA — Montana State's Taco Dowler returned a punt for a touchdown that flipped momentum in the No. 2 Bobcats' favor in their win over then-No. 4 UC Davis on Saturday.

On Monday, he was named the Big Sky Conference special teams player of the week.

Dowler's return — which started with him making one defender miss and slipping two more tackles before breaking into daylight — ultimately covered 79 yards and helped Montana State to a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter. The Cats built the lead to 30-8 in the third quarter and then survived Davis' frantic fourth-quarter rally to pull off a 30-28 win.

With the victory, Montana State improved to 11-0 on the season (7-0 in the Big Sky), secured at least a share of the conference championship and clinched the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Dowler finished the game with three punt returns for 99 yards.

The Bobcats now prep for their final game of the regular season — the 123rd Brawl of the Wild against rival Montana. Kickoff between the Cats and Griz is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on CBS affiliates across Montana with coverage beginning at 11 a.m.