'Proud of her': Bobcats in the Big Dance is a family affair for Katelynn Martin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The backbone to the Montana State student-athletes at the Big Dance is their family and friends that travel around the country all season to support their daughters.

A pair of parents that have been watching the Bobcats for the past five seasons are Kristina and Peter Limardo, Katelynn (referred to as 'KJ' by friends and family) Martin's parents. Martin is a graduate guard from Silver City, N.M., who opted to use her final year of eligibility this season.

"I'm coming back, how can I leave this group?" Kristina explained of her daughter's mindset to return to the team after the community support following a tough injury sustained last season.

"Thankfully she did, and if she wouldn't have, she'd have passed up all this."

A 30-win season for the first time in Big Sky Conference history, outright regular-season and tournament titles — and now, a trip to the Big Dance in her final year as a Bobcat.

"We know win or lose (Friday), she's still a champion, the whole team, coaches, they're still champions," Peter said about the Bobcats.

