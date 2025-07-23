'Pressure's a privilege': Montana State looking to defend Big Sky title as new season nears

BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Kickoff took place over the weekend in Spokane, Wash., culminating with its media day on Monday.

Montana State comes into this season ranked No. 1 in both the league's coaches and media polls, and although it appreciates the recognition, the team wants to prove everything on the field — motivated by last year's loss to North Dakota State in the FCS championship game.

Offensive lineman JT Reed made the decision to return for his final year of eligibility two days after the final game.

"It motivated the hell out of me to come back," Reed said . "Didn’t end the way we wanted to, and we were very close, but not close enough; and that doesn’t cut it in the football world. So, yeah, I just want to give it one more shot. Give it my best chance to get back."

Defensive lineman Kenneth Eiden IV reflected on what the Bobcats still want to prove as a program, especially after over 20 seniors graduated from last year's team.

"I think we want the challenge," he said. "We want to go prove what we can do. Losing a bunch of seniors, I feel like there’s people doubting us, but I think we want to go out there and prove everyone wrong. Show that we’re still a good team, and we’re still a good program."

MSU has one of, if not the hardest start to an FCS season in the country. They open the schedule at FBS Oregon, and then return home the following week to face perennial FCS power South Dakota State.

"Come Aug. 30, we’re going to be in Eugene, in Autzen Stadium, and we better be ready to go," Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said. "And that’s an exciting challenge for all of our guys. You see Oregon as a program that’s an elite program in college football and to have that opportunity to go against them, I think our guys relish that opportunity."

Sophomore running back Adam Jones was named Big Sky preseason offensive player of the year as announced over the weekend.

"When they come in from Montana and out-of-staters come in, it’s very hard for out-of-staters and Montanans to mix," Reed explained. "We come from different backgrounds, but Adam’s a chameleon. He can blend into any crowd, talk to anybody. Great guy, always wanting to help others out."

When it comes to the team's standards, as they come into the season ranked first in the conference, Eiden said, "There’s a little bit of pressure on us, but pressure’s a privilege; and I think we’re all excited to have that pressure moving forward."

With the departure of the legendary Tommy Mellott, the team will have a competition at starting quarterback for the first time in years.

"You know, it’s not a situation where it’s being handed off to anybody, the next guy," Vigen explained. "I think that’s a pretty dangerous place to be, so bringing Justin (Lamson) in to add to Chance (Wilson) and Patrick (Duchien), that have been in our program a couple years, ultimately is going to allow us to put a guy out there that is best suited, I guess. And I think the competition has driven those guys all year long."

Montana State opens fall camp on July 30 in Bozeman before the season opener at Oregon a month later.

