Press conference: Montana State coaches Brent Vigen, Pete Sterbick meet with media on signing day

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen met with the media on Wednesday to discuss signing day and coaching staff changes to his program.

He went through each signee and explained how they landed at Montana State.

New offensive coordinator Pete Sterbick, who comes to MSU from Colorado School of Mines where he was the head coach, also addressed the media for the first time.

He explained his background and the process of becoming OC at MSU. He replaces Tyler Walker, who took the same job at Temple.

