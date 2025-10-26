Poised through adversity: Montana State stacks another win behind Julius Davis’ big night

BOZEMAN — No. 5 Montana State improved to 6-2 overall late into the night on Saturday with a 34-17 Big Sky Conference football win over Cal Poly.

Poised through adversity: MSU stacks another win behind Julius Davis’ big night

Julius Davis provided a much-needed spark for the team's offense, as he rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown in the win. He brought his undeniable competitive edge to southern California.

"Whenever your team can respond to adversity and do it calmly, without any fear, any panic on the sideline, it’s huge," Davis said. "That’s one thing I will give praise to this team about — very poised, especially in adversity."

In the Cats' game against Idaho State before the bye, Adam Jones ran for 173 yards and a touchdown. He and Davis make a lethal duo to opposing defenses trying to stop the run.

"The combination of him and Adam, I think it could go either way," Vigen explained. "And last week it was Adam, he got more of the opportunity. (Saturday) it was Julius, and that’s OK. As long as we’re producing, I think that’s how those two want it. Really thought (Davis) was impressive (Saturday)."

Davis explained how each player on the team is prepared when their name is called on to make plays.

"We want to be able to put our best foot forward, and when our number’s called be there and perform for them," he said. "When the receivers’ and the tight ends’ numbers are called for the pass game, we count on them to perform. So, it’s just, we’re going to go back to the drawing board, try to continue stacking."

The defense allowed only three points through three quarters but gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"We were really dominant early, so much so that they changed quarterbacks and changed their mode," Vigen said. "They’re more of a pass team than a run team, and they want to run it just enough to keep you honest, I guess, and we really shut that down. (It) took them a while to even get a first down.

"I think our defense did what they needed to do for a really good stretch of that game, played dominant football, then all of a sudden, we’re 27-3, and they let that drive up. Each and every week there’s opportunities to grow and learn and remain humble at the same time."

The Cats will have to turn around and go back on the road for a matchup at Northern Colorado on Saturday.